Rui Feng Sells 30,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$123,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,442,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,977,785.68.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 14th, Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$149,418.50.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

