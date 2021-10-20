RSM US Wealth Management LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $109.39 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $110.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

