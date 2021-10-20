RSM US Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.22.

NVDA opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day moving average of $186.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

