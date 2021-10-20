RSM US Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 545,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.27.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $363.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

