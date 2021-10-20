RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 3,505,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OPKO Health by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $7,080,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $5,022,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 708.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,193,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 1,045,760 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th.

OPK stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

