RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

