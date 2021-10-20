RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $77,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in General Motors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,781 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 97.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 25.0% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 132.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.