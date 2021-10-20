RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 4,398 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 335,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66.

