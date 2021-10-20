Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Sector Perform

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.61.

Shares of CNI traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,770,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,799. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $132.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

