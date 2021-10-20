Rossmore Private Capital Sells 171 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Upstart were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $23,857,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,288,964 shares of company stock worth $517,300,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $367.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
