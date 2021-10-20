Rossmore Private Capital Sells 171 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Upstart were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $23,857,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,288,964 shares of company stock worth $517,300,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $367.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

