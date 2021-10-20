Rossmore Private Capital Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 50,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 49,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,787,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $289.94 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.63 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.07 and a 200-day moving average of $271.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

