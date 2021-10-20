Rossmore Private Capital Has $871,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Linde were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,694,000 after acquiring an additional 602,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.20.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $310.68 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

