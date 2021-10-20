Rossmore Private Capital Has $324,000 Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,254.0% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,025,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,773,000 after purchasing an additional 184,513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

