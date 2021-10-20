Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000.

RCLFU stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

