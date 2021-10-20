Rollins (ROL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Rollins to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROL opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. Rollins has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

