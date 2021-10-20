RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Shares Down 6.3%

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.50. 544,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 403,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of RIV Capital in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 118.18, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.03.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RIV Capital Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RIV Capital (TSE:RIV)

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

