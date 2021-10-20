Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Up 7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Rite Aid traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 23,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,265,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.