Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

NYSE:RBA opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.