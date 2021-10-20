RioDeFi (RFUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.24 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00040737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00189282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00088734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 291,000,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

