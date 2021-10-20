RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $18.28 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

