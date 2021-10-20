RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Stock analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $18.28 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Market Timing

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.