Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $26.94

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.94, but opened at $26.24. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

REPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $288,498. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 118,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $7,390,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 277.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 81,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

