Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.97

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

