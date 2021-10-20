Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYTM. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $43.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

