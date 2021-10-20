rhipe Limited (ASX:RHP) Insider Acquires A$1,059,268.41 in Stock

rhipe Limited (ASX:RHP) insider Dominic O’Hanlon purchased 425,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$1,059,268.41 ($756,620.29).

Dominic O’Hanlon also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from rhipe’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. rhipe’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

rhipe Company Profile

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

