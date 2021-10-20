Reviewing The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Beauty Health and ResMed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Beauty Health N/A N/A -$38.91 million N/A N/A ResMed $3.20 billion 11.86 $474.51 million $5.33 48.81

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than The Beauty Health.

Profitability

This table compares The Beauty Health and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Beauty Health N/A N/A N/A ResMed 14.84% 28.03% 16.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Beauty Health and ResMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Beauty Health 0 0 8 0 3.00 ResMed 3 5 4 0 2.08

The Beauty Health currently has a consensus price target of $28.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.28%. ResMed has a consensus price target of $241.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.17%. Given The Beauty Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Beauty Health is more favorable than ResMed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of The Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ResMed beats The Beauty Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems. The company also provides HydraFacial CONNECT platform, a three-level industry certification program that will advance aesthetic professionals' skills and give them recognition, respect, and rewards; and system surgical smoke evacuators that vacuums the plume created by laser and electrocautery treatments, such as hair removal, tattoo removal, erbium, and veterinary procedures. Its system surgical smoke evacuators are used by hospitals, plastic surgeons, cosmetic surgeons, OB/GYN, veterinarians, and others. In addition, it offers marketing support services. Its products are distributed worldwide through its sales network. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Signal Hill, California with a location in Long Beach, California.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

