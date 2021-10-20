Reviewing Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Microchip Technology and SPI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 7 13 1 2.71 SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Microchip Technology presently has a consensus target price of $90.09, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. SPI Energy has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.66%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 8.40% 32.10% 10.49% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microchip Technology and SPI Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $5.44 billion 7.54 $349.40 million $5.86 12.77 SPI Energy $138.63 million 0.89 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats SPI Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The company was founded on January 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

