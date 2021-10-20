Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,469,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,721 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $74,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,984,000 after purchasing an additional 790,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,714,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after acquiring an additional 359,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,588,000 after acquiring an additional 302,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after acquiring an additional 292,836 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

