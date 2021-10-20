Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE: NTB) in the last few weeks:

10/7/2021 – The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

9/30/2021 – The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

9/29/2021 – The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

NTB traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. 6,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,231. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

