Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sovos Brands Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sovos Brands in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $15.01.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.