Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Friday, October 15th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $103.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,506,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,473,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,324 shares of company stock worth $3,535,873. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.