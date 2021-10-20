Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REPL. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 136,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.48. Replimune Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $54.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 808,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,674.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,939. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1,580.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 41,970 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after buying an additional 51,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

