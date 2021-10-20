Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Sells $525,931.38 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 17,289 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $525,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $375,991.38.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $936,900.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00.

Replimune Group stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

