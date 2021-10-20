Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.00 ($44.71).

Shares of EPA RNO traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €32.25 ($37.94). 958,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.15. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

