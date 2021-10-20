Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 595,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $136,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $134,184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.52 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

