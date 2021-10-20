Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 315,331 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,325,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 315,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $76,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

GNTX opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

