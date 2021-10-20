Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 101,000 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $83,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $84.55.

WNS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

