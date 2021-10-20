Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $73.57 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 328,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of BioNTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after buying an additional 894,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,697,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.