Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $91.36 Million Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,667,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,464,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $91,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 30.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 602,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 840.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 221,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 198,121 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

