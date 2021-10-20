Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%.

RBNC stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. 529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $556.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

