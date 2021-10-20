Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REKR. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 20.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rekor Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Rekor Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

