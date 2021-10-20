Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $562,000 in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

JMIA stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.53. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

