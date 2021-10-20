Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $938,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 55.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 234.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Corning by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,388,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,935,000 after acquiring an additional 101,074 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

