Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 198.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in CSX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

