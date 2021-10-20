Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

