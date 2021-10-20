Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

