Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Down 18.1% in September

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 664,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

REED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.20. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Bello bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 301,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,300. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REED. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Reed’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

