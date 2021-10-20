Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Short Interest Update

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RWT. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,366,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 361,905 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 281,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 186,309 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RWT opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,100.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

