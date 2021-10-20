RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report $23.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.81 million to $24.00 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $90.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $92.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.16 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDHL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 2,082,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $272.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.