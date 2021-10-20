ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0027

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $81.71 million and $150,367.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,632.10 or 0.99919739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.05 or 0.00295493 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00480391 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00190773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007024 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001925 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000939 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

