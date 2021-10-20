RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $458,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROLL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 104.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 60.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROLL opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.29.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

